Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Maanas, Sunny And 3 Others Nominated!

The mini-screen audiences witnessed Priyanka Singh's eviction in the previous weekend of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Though her exit shocked many, what caught the attention of netizens is the audiovisual of her journey in the house that showed Maanas in a bad light.

Netizens have been slamming the makers claiming that they have clearly targeted the contestant. On the other hand, despite being the top scorer in the ticket to finale task, he wasn't appreciated by host Nagarjuna Akkineni during the weekend episodes, which again did not go down well with the audiences.

Well, the 14th week has begun and the remaining 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are vying for the coveted trophy. According to the latest report, Sreerama Chandra, the winner of the ticket to finale task will be excused from all the upcoming nominations. On the flip side, the remaining contestants have been nominated this week including Maanas, Kajal, Siri, Sunny and Shanmukh Jaswanth. As per the latest promo of the show, the contestants will have to choose their respective position in the show on the rating of 1 to 7, which might cause disruption in the house.

13th Week Nominated Contestants

Maanas

RJ Kajal

Siri

Sunny

Shanmukh Jaswanth

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.