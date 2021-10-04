Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Hamida & 6 Others Nominated!

After 7 Arts Sarayu, Uma Devi and Lahari Shari, dance choreographer Nataraj Master has become the latest to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Post his shocking exit, what has grabbed eyeballs is the fifth-week nomination process.

As per the latest promo, the 15 contestants are supposed to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any two housemates. If rumours are to be believed, 9 contestants have been nominated in the fifth week. Contestants including Hamida, Shanmukh, Vishwa, Ravi, Lobo, Sunny, Maanas, Priya and Jessie have been nominated. As it is the first confession room nomination, mini-screen audiences and fans of the show are highly thrilled and are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds in the Monday episode.

Fifth Week Nominated Contestants

Hamida

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Vishwa

Ravi

Lobo

Sunny

Maanas

Priya

Jessie

Interestingly, with the nomination list going viral on social media, many have been speculating the next contestant who might bid goodbye to the show. As per most netizens, Jessie might get evicted in the fifth week. Reportedly, many are still not impressed with him as he was most of the time seen getting influenced in the show.

Even the host Nagarjuna Akkineni had stated in the previous weekend episode that he was suffering a lot due to others, just because he is not taking a stand for himself. He had also warned Jessie that he should stop sacrificing and instead focus on his game. On the other hand, his captaincy in the fourth week turned out to be a huge failure. He was seen struggling to follows the rules despite strict warnings from Bigg Boss, post which he was ejected from a task.

On a related note, Sreerama Chandra is the current captain of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Also, the voting lines will be open from Monday to Thursday.