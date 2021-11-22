Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Shanmukh, Siri And 5 Others Nominated!

Post the surprising exit of Anee Master, the remaining 8 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are vying for the coveted trophy. The 12th nomination process will take place on Monday and one among the nominated contestants will bid goodbye to the madhouse in the weekend episode of the show.

On Monday, 7 contestants including Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Ravi, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Priyanka Singh will be nominated for the upcoming elimination. As per the latest promo, each contestant will require to choose any two from the housemates and nominate them citing reasons for the same. For this, the contestant will have to break pots kept on the heads of their respective scarecrow, which are placed in the garden area. Though more details regarding the process will only be unveiled in the forthcoming episode, it will be interesting to see who nominated whom and what reasons were uttered by each contestant.

Maanas, the current captain of the house was excused from the process. Also, Sunny has won the free eviction pass and he will be able to utilize it from the upcoming week.

Twelfth Week Nominated Contestants

Siri Hanmanth

Shanmukh Jaswanth

RJ Kajal

Ravi

VJ Sunny

Sreerama Chandra

Priyanka Singh

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.