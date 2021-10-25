Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Siri, Maanas, Ravi And 3 Others Nominated!

Post Mamila Shailaja Priya's exit, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will have its eighth week nominations on Monday. As per the latest promo, the housemates will be getting postcards from their loved ones, however, there is a catch to it. To grab their respective postcards, the contestants will have to give up something which is very dear to them.

In the process, any two contestants will be called to the power room and they will be required to select any one contestant from the lot so as to hand over the postcard, which also means that he/she will be safe from the upcoming elimination. On the other hand, the contestants who don't get the postcards will be directly nominated this week. The promo also shows Anee, Lobo and Siri getting emotional, which has left many intrigued.

Well, as per reports, six contestants including Siri Hanmanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Lobo, Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth have been nominated this time. Let us tell you that the show has successfully completed 50 days of its premiere and the upcoming tasks and nominations are surely going to be crucial ones for the housemates. On a related note, VJ Sunny, the current captain of the house is excused from the nomination process.

Eighth Week Nominated Contestants

Siri

Sreerama

Maanas

Lobo

Ravi

Shanmukh

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.