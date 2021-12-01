Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shocking! Is This The Real Reason Behind Anchor Ravi’s Eviction?

Ravi's eviction weeks ahead of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu's grand finale has indeed shocked the show's followers. Known to be one of the strongest contestants of the season, he was also on the list of potential finalists.

Well, his exit has become the hot topic of discussion on social media and many have been sharing their respective theories on Ravi's eviction. On the flip side, if reports are to be believed the anchor's remuneration for the show was the reason behind his sudden exit. Reportedly, he was being paid Rs 6-7 lakh per week for his stay inside the madhouse. As he completed 11 weeks in the house, his payment nearly touched Rs 75 lakh. Notably, he is one of the highest-paid contestants of the season along with Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni had recently revealed that the winner of the show will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The winner will also get a 300 square yards plot in one of the posh areas of Hyderabad. Reportedly, considering the same, the makers deliberated about giving equal opportunities to other contestants, who on their early exit from the show might not even get 1/4th part of Ravi's remuneration. Fans and general netizens have also been speculating the same reason behind his unfair eviction from the highly talked about reality show. On the other hand, many still believe that Ravi's stints and mind games inside the house might not have gone down well with the audiences, which eventually got him lesser votes this week.

On a related note, the house is currently going through the ticket to the finale task.

Also, the 13th week nominations took place recently and a total of 5 contestants including Maanas Nagulapalli, RJ Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth and Priyanka Singh were nominated. Shanmukh Jaswanth is the current and final captain of the house.