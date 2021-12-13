Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Singer Rahul Sipligunj Predicts The Winner Of The Show

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj has extended his support to VJ Sunny, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. A few days back, the singer had uploaded an Instagram post sharing that he roots for the video jockey-turned-actor. In his post, Rahul wrote, "I vote for the person who is true-hearted inside the house showing always genuine emotions in a right way and entertaining audience in a positive way. Mera vote to VJ Sunny."

Tagging the finalist, he requested the followers of the show to vote for the most deserving contestant. He had captioned the post as, "Think once before you vote! Mera support to @iamvjsunny." Rahul has also been sharing Instagram stories relating to VJ Sunny. Recently, he had shared an intriguing story that read, "Hey Sunny War one side."

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Voting Results: Siri Gets The Least Number Of Votes On Day 1!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination This Week: RJ Kajal Is Evicted From The Show!

Well, with support coming in from the winner of the show's third season, fans are super elated and are eagerly waiting for the Sunday episode to see Sunny raising the highly coveted trophy and taking home a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh along with a 300 square yards plot from one of the sponsors. Let us tell you that Sunny is widely speculated to be announced the winner on Sunday. As per the voting trends, the contestant is currently leading with the majority votes followed by Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth.

Known as the most entertaining contestant of the season, Sunny was many a time slammed for his aggressiveness, especially during captaincy tasks. His clash with Shailaja Priya, Siri and camaraderie with Maanas, RJ Kajal were a few of the many highlights of his stupendous journey in the house. Notably, Kajal was evicted on Sunday.