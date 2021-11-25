Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Siri Hanmanth’s Mother Enters The House, Warns Her Against Hugging Shanmukh Jaswanth!

The most anticipated family week of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is currently underway. The contestants are in for a massive treat as their families are joining them this week. In the Wednesday episode of the show, contestants were seen getting emotional as RJ Kajal's family members including her husband and daughter entered the house. As per the promos, Sreerama Chandra's sister, Maanas' mother and Siri's mother will be shown entering the madhouse in the Thursday episode.

The promos have already been dropped on social media and have left fans completely enthralled. In the second promo released on Thursday, Sreerama was seen expressing his love towards his beautiful sister. He even mocked his grandmother amusingly while enquiring about her well being.

Going by the promos, Maanas' mother is indeed going to be one of the highlights of the family week. She can be seen jovially interacting with almost all contestants. What amazed netizens and received applause on social media is her fun banter with Maanas' rival Sreerama. The contestant's mother has indeed lightened up the atmosphere of the house with her amazing energy and presence.

On the flip side, what has shocked many is the entry of Siri's mother and her warning against Shanmukh Jaswanth. Apparently, while appreciating Siri for her gameplay, her mother shared that she was not happy with her hugging Shanmukh. She also added that although he supports Siri in the tasks, she doesn't like them hugging each other. Shanmukh can be seen standing disappointed as he listens to her statements.

Well, her shocking statement has also bifurcated the Twitter-verse. Though many have been supporting her statement citing that it's only an emotion of a mother which she has expressed in the show, many feel that she should have commented about it in the absence of other contestants. Another section of social media users is also predicting that her statement might hinder his smooth journey to the finale.

On a related note, Shanmukh is the current and final captain of the house.