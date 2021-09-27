Bigg Boss 5 Telugu This Week Nominations: Shocking! Lobo, Kajal And 6 Others Nominated

After Lahari Shari's exit, the house of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will soon go through the fourth week nomination task. According to the latest promo of the popular reality show, the 16 contestants will face an open nomination this time.

Like the previous ones, the fourth week nomination too is going to be a high voltage affair. As per the promo, each contestant will have to choose any two from the lot and share the reason behind their nominations. In the 1-minute-15-second promo, contestants including Vishwa, Nataraj, Swetaa, Sreerama Chandra, Priya and Lobo can be seen engaging in a war of words and putting forth shocking allegations. However, what caught the attention of netizens is Lobo and Priya's heated argument.

In the promo, Lobo, who was tagged as the complete entertainer of the house by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, can be seen losing his cool during the nominations. Apparently, he slammed Priya for belittling his emotional confessions during the previous task. Though Priya tries to defend herself, Lobo shouts at her, which shocks many.

Later, Ravi can be seen trying to console his good friend Lobo. Well, if reports are to be believed, 8 contestants have been nominated this time including Lobo, Nataraj, Sunny, Priya, Siri, Anne, Ravi and RJ Kajal. Notably, Jessie, the new captain of the house will be excused from the nomination.

Going by the rumoured nomination list, looks like the contestants will also be discussing the exit of Lahari Shari from the show. Let us tell you that Priya and Ravi were highly slammed for their remarks against Lahari last week. During the weekend episode, the host Nagarjuna Akkineni had even shown a video wherein Ravi was seen sharing with Priya that Lahari was trying to impress him leaving all the single men in the house, as she wants help to become an anchor.