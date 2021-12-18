Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Top 3 Finalists: VJ Sunny, Shanmukh And Sreerama Chandra Are The Front Runners!

Just one day to go and Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will get its ultimate trophy bearer. Currently, the house has 5 finalists including VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas Nagulapalli, Siri Hanmanth and Sreerama Chandra who are vying for the coveted title. Along with the title and trophy, the winner will be receiving a cash cheque of Rs 50 lakh, and a 300 square yards plot from one of the sponsors of the show.

Well, the voting lines are closed and fans of the highly talked about reality show are now waiting for D-day. Reportedly, the fourth and fifth runners-up will be announced in the Saturday episode of the show. According to buzz, unlike the other seasons of the show, the winner will be announced in a live format on Sunday. Interestingly, reports are also rife about Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's gracing the show's finale.

Rumour has it that the actors will be appearing to promote their respective upcoming films RRR and 83 on the finale stage. Well, talking about the five finalists, if reports are anything to go by, Siri and Maanas might become the season's third and fourth runner-up respectively. Though the two contestants' performances in various tasks were top-notch, their lesser communication with a few housemates might have been one of the reasons why they couldn't move forward in the final race. Fan following also decides the fate of the finalists.

Despite being strong contestants, Maanas and Siri's lesser fan following than the other three finalists might have lessened the chances of their big win. Currently, Shanmukh, Sunny and Sreerama are said to be the top 3 finalists, who will be vying in the final race. Though Sunny and Sreerama had proved their mettle in various tasks, Shanmukh's least involvement in most of them was highly questioned by the audiences.