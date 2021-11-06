Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Vishwa Is Evicted From The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are going to be intense. This time, 8 strong contestants of the season have been nominated including Jaswanth, Kajal, Priyanka Singh, Ravi, Siri Hanmanth, Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny and Vishwa, and one among them will be getting evicted from the show.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination process this week, looks like Vishwa will become the 9th contestant to bid goodbye to the show. Though host Nagarjuna Akkineni will only be announcing the eliminated contestant's name in the Sunday episode of the show, several BB analysts have already confirmed Vishwa's exit.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Vishwa And Priyanka Singh In Danger Zone!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations: Shocking Twist As Sunny, Maanas, Kajal And 7 Others Get Nominated!

Let us tell you that the contestant was highly slammed for his game strategy last week. He was criticized by netizens for pushing Priyanka Singh during a captaincy task and for provoking her during the recent Super Heroes vs Super Villain task. Having said that, his performance in tasks were up to the mark. Though he was initially seen turning emotional at various instances and getting influenced, he was later seen plotting strategies and playing a very strong game. His camaraderie with Lobo, Ravi, Sunny and clashes with Priyanka, Anee and Priya were a few of the many highlights of his journey in the show.

On a related note, Anee is the current captain of the house. In the previous week, she had also won the immunity task, post which she saved Maanas from the elimination. Shanmukh, who was the captain last week was excused from the nominations.

The so-far evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu other than Vishwa are Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari Shari, Nataraj, Hamida, Swetha, Priya and Lobo.