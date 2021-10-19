Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Siri And 6 Others Nominated!

After the shocking exit of Swetaa Varma, the house of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will have its seventh week nominations on Monday. According to reports, 8 contestants including Anee, Kajal, Priya, Jessie, Lobo, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi and Siri have been nominated this time. Let us tell you that Lobo is currently in the confession room and has been directly nominated in the process, which also means that he will not be able to nominate any housemate this week.

In the process, Sunny, Sreerama and Jessie are chosen as the hunters. The other housemates are required to grab the 2 bananas placed in the living area. The contestants who grab them get a chance to nominate any one of the contestants. The hunter who wins the race upon the siren gets the chance to accept and reject nominations from the two options given. Ones he is convinced, he can cut the monkey with the contestant's picture hanging in the tree and dump it in a basket signalling that he/she has been nominated.

On a related note, Priyanka, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Sunny and Vishwa are safe from eliminations in the seventh week. Notably, Vishwa is the current and second-time captain of the house.

Seventh Week Nominated Contestants

Anee

Kajal

Priya

Jessie

Lobo

Siri

Sreerama

Ravi

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.