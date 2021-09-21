Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Sreeram, Priya, Lahari And Others!

The 3rd week nominations of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 took place on Monday. As expected, the episode was high on brawls and arguments. A total of 5 contestants were nominated this time. Sreeram, Maanas, Priya, Lahari and Priyanka Singh are the nominated contestants. In the process, the 17 contestants were required to choose any two from the lot, imprint their names on a board and break it with a hammer, sharing the reason for their nominations.

In the process, Lahari and Priya were seen engaging in a high voltage argument as the latter made several accusations against the Maestro actress. She also shared that she saw Lahari hugging Ravi recently which left the other contestants shocked who also expressed disgust over Priya's derogatory statements. With her remark becoming the talk of the town, fans and followers of the show are expecting a red card elimination of Priya in the forthcoming week.

Meanwhile, take a look at the week's nominations.

Nominations This Week

Sreeram

Maanas

Priya

Lahari

Priyanka Singh

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

On a related note, Vishwa is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and Uma Devi became the second contestant to get eliminated from the show.