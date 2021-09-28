Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Process: How To Vote For Sunny, Siri, Kajal And Others?

The mini-screen audiences witnessed the fourth week nomination process in the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Out of 16 contestants, a total of 8 have been nominated this time. In the process, the new captain of the house Jessie (Jawanth Padala) was excused. The 16 housemates were required to choose any two from the lot and state the reasons for their nominations. Well, contestants including Nataraj, Ravi, Lobo, Shailaja Priya, Kajal, Siri, Sunny and Anee have been nominated in the fourth week.

During the nominations, several contestants especially Nataraj, Kajal, Vishwa, Lobo, Priya and Shanmukh were seen losing their cool. In the process, Priya nominated Lobo and Sunny, while Vishwa voted for Ravi and Nataraj. Entertainer of the house Lobo chose Priya and Siri. The comedian shocked many after he slammed and started yelling at Priya stating that she belittled his confessions during one of the previous tasks. Sreeram nominated Swetaa and Anee, while Shanmukh chose Ravi and Lobo. RJ Kajal criticized Nataraj for taking nominations personally, and Sunny for playing a safe game in the show.

Siri nominated Anee and Lobo, while Maanas voted for Lobo and Nataraj. Swetaa too nominated Lobo, along with Ravi. Hamida voted for Lobo and Nataraj during the nomination process. On the other hand, Nataraj nominated Vishwa and Ravi. Priyanka chose Lobo and Kajal. Anchor Ravi nominated Kajal and Nataraj, while Anee voted for Siri and Sreeram. Sunny nominated Priya and Kajal for voting him for playing a safe game. Jessie, the captain of the house, chose Priyanka and Ravi.

Meanwhile, check out the nomination list and the voting process to save your favourite contestant.

Nominations This Week

Nataraj

Kajal

Lobo

Anee

Priya

Sunny

Siri

Ravi

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Voting Missed Call Numbers

Nataraj: 8886658 212

Kajal: 8886658 217

Lobo: 8886658 206

Anee: 8886658 205

Priya: 8886658 207

Sunny: 8886658 202

Siri: 8886658 201

Ravi: 8886658 219