Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Kajal And Maanas In Bottom Two!

With just 9 contestants inside the house, the makers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. In the Wednesday episode of the show, Ravi read out the captaincy task BB Hotel, following which the contestants were bifurcated into two groups- hotel staff and guests.

In the task, the hotel staff members are required to earn 15,000 points by impressing the guests with their work and behaviour. The hotel staff include Anee, the manager, chefs Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra and Ravi. On the other hand, the guests are a newlywed couple Maanas-Priyanka, reality show winner Sunny, and a don's daughter Siri. Kajal plays a friend of the BB Hotel's proprietor. Interestingly, Ravi has been given a secret task.

Well, the contestants' performance has indeed been amusing and audiences are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them in the upcoming episodes.

Talking about the voting results of the week's nomination, Kajal has received the least number of votes. The radio jockey's performance this week was impressive, however, the way she got influenced in the nomination process might not have gone down well with the audiences. In the process, she was seen betraying her good friends Maanas and Sunny, which had even shocked the two contestants. Well, following her on the list is Maanas, who has also received much lesser votes than the other nominated contestants.

Sunny who has been entertaining audiences even with his normal conversations with the housemates is leading in the voting list. Following him on the list is Siri and Ravi.

Well, with Kajal's eviction rumours going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode.

Previously, Vishwa was eliminated from the show. Let us tell you that Jessie is currently in the secret room owing to the quarantine protocol and Anee is the current captain of the house.