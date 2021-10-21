Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priya To Get Evicted This Time?

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are just around the corner. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be joining the contestants to discuss various issues that took place last week during the task. Not just that, he will also be announcing the name of the week's eliminated contestant in the Sunday episode of the show.

Let us tell you that a total of 8 contestants have been nominated this time including Anee, Kajal, Priya, Jessie, Lobo, Siri, Sreerama and Ravi. If reports are anything to go by, Priya will be evicted this week. As per unofficial polls and speculations on social media, the actress has received the least votes this week. Well, with rumours about her exit going viral on social media, looks like the audiences were not impressed with her stints especially her brawl with VJ Sunny.

In the previous week, Priya was seen plotting strategies against the video jockey. She even tried to provoke Sunny during the 'Bangaru Kodipetta' task, post which the latter was seen losing his cool. Priya had also yelled that she would slap him if he attacks her during the task, which was highly slammed by the netizens.

On a related note, Priyanka, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Sunny and Vishwa are safe from eliminations in the seventh week. Notably, Vishwa is the current and second-time captain of the house.

Love Story World Wide Closing Collections: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Is A Clean Hit!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shanmukh Jaswanth's Crying Promo Goes Viral, Fans Request Him To Change Game Plan!

Seventh Week Nominated Contestants

Anee

Kajal

Priya

Jessie

Lobo

Siri

Sreerama

Ravi

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.