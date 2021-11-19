Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priyanka And Anee In Danger Zone!

The 11th week captaincy task of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has become the hot topic on social media. Currently, Priyanka, Siri, Anee and Maanas have been chosen as the contenders through different segments following the gold mining task. Well, if reports are anything to go by, Maanas will become the next captain of the house, while Siri Hanmanth will be the ration manager.

As the mini-screen audiences wait to witness the captaincy task in the Friday episode of the show, what has grabbed eyeballs is the voting results which is going viral on social media. If BB Telugu polls on the internet are to be believed, dance choreographer Anee is in the danger zone. Following her is Priyanka Singh. Reportedly, Anee's stint and disrespectful behaviour against Kajal had not gone down well with the audience. Though Kajal had expressed her worry over the same during the weekend episodes, host Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen taking things on a lighter note. Anee's nomination against Maanas and Kajal during the eleventh week was also irrational. For those unversed, the choreographer was the captain of the house in the tenth week.

Coming to Priyanka, her stint had surprised many as she was seen supporting Ravi and betraying her 'good friend' Maanas during the gold mining task. A viral video of the same had even gone viral on social media, post which many slammed her for her double stand. Let us tell you that the contestant has been surviving in the show solely because of her bonding with each contestant and now with the video and voting results garnering immense attention, looks like the audiences have lost trust in Priyanka.

Talking more about the voting results, Sunny is leading the list and is followed by Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Kajal, Siri and Maanas.

Currently, Ravi is the captain of the house and Maanas is the ration manager. Also, Jessie became the tenth contestant to bid goodbye to the show. He was evicted owing to medical reasons.