Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priyanka Singh And Kajal In Danger Zone, Sunny Takes The Lead

The 12th weekend of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is just around the corner. Except for the previous captain Maanas, the remaining 7 contestants including Priyanka Singh, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sriram Chandra and Ravi have been nominated for the weekend elimination. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Priyanka might bid goodbye to the show on the Sunday episode of the show.

Apparently, multiple poll results on social media suggest that she has received the least votes along with RJ Kajal. Though the difference between their vote percentage is only marginal, seems like Priyanka has high chances of getting evicted from the show. Her bonding with Maanas is one of the highlights of her journey. The contestant's camaraderie with the other housemates is also being highly appreciated by the audience.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Shanmukh, Siri And 5 Others Nominated!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priyanka And Anee In Danger Zone!

Priyanka's performances in various tasks were also up to the mark. Let us tell you that several netizens had earlier slammed her after she was amusingly seen hampering Maanas' game and helping Ravi during the gold mining task. Compared to the other housemates, she appeared very little in the episodes too. It is to be noted that voting lines are open until Friday midnight and it can change the tide anytime.

Coming back to the voting results, VJ Sunny is leading and is followed by Shanmukh, Sriram, Ravi and Siri.

On a related note, Shanmukh has become the last captain of the house. The family week of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has started and already Kajal's family members have entered the house. In the Thursday episode of the show, Maanas and Siri's mothers and Sreeram's sister will be seen meeting them and interacting with other contestants.