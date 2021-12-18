Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Winner: VJ Sunny To Raise The Trophy This Season?

Fans and followers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are waiting with bated breath to witness the finale episode of the show. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be finally announcing the winner of the show on Sunday. The five finalists of the season are Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, VJ Sunny, Maanas Nagulapalli and Sreerama Chandra. As contestants prep for the big day, several speculations are doing the rounds on social media about the possible winner of the season.

According to the ongoing buzz, VJ Sunny, one of the most popular contestants of the show will be bagging the coveted trophy in the finale stage. Reportedly, the journalist-turned-actor has garnered a record number of votes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Announcing the humongous vote count, Nagarjuna will reportedly be raising Sunny's hand to declare him as the winner of the fifth season. Sunny is undoubtedly one of the well-deserving contestants, whose stints were mostly consistent than the other four finalists.

His one-liners, appealing camaraderie with Maanas and Kajal and supporting nature towards the other contestants were well-received by the audiences. Sunny also received a good share of criticism from the followers of the show owing to his aggressive nature and slip of tongue moments during tasks, which evidently didn't go down well with them. The contestant's heated arguments with Shailaja Priya, Shanmukh and Siri too garnered a great deal of attention. All and all, Sunny has been the ultimate entertainer and content contributor of the season in every sense.

If Sunny bags the highly coveted title, he will also be taking home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and winning a 300 square yards plot from one of the sponsors of the show.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan and Alia Batt will be reportedly gracing the show's finale as special guests.