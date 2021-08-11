Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants: Here’s The Complete List!

After the super success of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the show's brand new season. The makers recently unveiled the show's news logo which indeed left fans excited. Though the official date is yet to be revealed by the makers, rumours are rife that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will go on air from September 5. Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni will soon start shooting for the show's promo and a glimpse of the same will be unveiled in the days to come.

Rumours on social media also claim that the contestants for the news season have been finalised. Let us tell you that the makers have chosen some popular celebrities from the film-television industry for the show's fifth season. The contestants will have to go through a 14-day quarantine period and a mandatory COVID-19 test before entering the madhouse.

As per reports, given contestants have been confirmed for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Take a look!

Siva (Anchor)

Varshini (Anchor)

Praveen (Comedian)

Esha Chawla (Actress)

Fun Bucket Bhargav (TikTok Star)

Lobo (Actor)

Navya Swamy (Actress)

Pratyusha (Anchor)

Ravi (Anchor)

Anne Master (Choreographer)

Shanmukh Jaswanth (Actor)

Mangli (Singer)

Surekha Vani (Actress)

Uma Devi (Actress)

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's New Promo Out, Jr NTR's Show To Commence From August!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Here's The List Of Highly Paid Contestants

Well, mini-screen audiences are indeed going to have a gala time as several reality shows including Tamannaah Bhatia's MasterChef Telugu and Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu are gearing up to hit the screens in August. For which reality show are you more excited about? Let us know in the comment section below!

On a related note, Bigg Boss Telugu 5's host Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Praveen Sattaru's yet-to-be-titled film.