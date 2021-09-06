Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Shanmukh, Ravi, Anee And Others Are Charging!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been making the right buzz ever since its inception. The grand premiere of the popular reality show aired on Star Maa on Sunday (September 5) that saw 19 contestants entering the madhouse. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni's oratory skills, power-packed performances of the celebrities-turned-contestants, and their chit-chats were the highlights of the pilot episode.

The first promo of the show has already released and as per the footage, the maiden nomination process will take place on Monday (September 6). Well, a lot is being speculated about the upcoming tasks and brawls between the housemates, however, what has now caught the attention of netizens is an ongoing buzz about the contestants' remuneration. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, anchor Ravi and YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth are the highest-paid contestants of the season. Reportedly, Ravi, Shanmukh, Anee Master and Lobo are charging a whopping amount between Rs 2-5 lakh per week. On the other hand, Jaswanth, Lahari Shari, Sreerama Chandra, Priya and Uma Devi are getting a remuneration between Rs 1-2 lakh per week to stay inside the madhouse.

The other set of contestants including Vishwa, Nataraj, Swetaa Varma, Sarayu, Siri, Priyanka Singh and VJ Sunny reportedly are being paid an amount between Rs 40-60K per week. Notably, the remunerations are given based on the contestants' popularity and fan following on social media.

Well, with the remuneration buzz going viral, followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have already started a debate on the probable winner of the show, who will win the coveted trophy along with a sizable chunk of money.