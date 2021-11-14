Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Jaswanth Padala Aka Jessie Is Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the most popular reality show on Telugu television had its yet another elimination, this week. As per the latest updates, Jaswanth Padala aka Jessie has been evicted from the Nagarjuna Akkineni show, this weekend. The sources suggest that Jessie's eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is on the grounds of his ill health.

The updates which stated that Jaswanth Padala is planning to walk out of the Bigg Boss Telugu have been doing rounds for the last week. As reported earlier, Jessie has been suffering from vertigo problems for a very long time. The Bigg Boss Telugu team decided to let go of the contestant as he needs medical attention.

Coming to Jessie's stint with the Nagarjuna Akkineni show, the contestant had never let his health issues affect his performances in the tasks. He had developed a strong bond with his fellow contestants, Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth. Jaswanth Padala'a eviction news has not gone well with his fans, who took to their social media handles to express their disappointment.

As reported earlier, Kajal, Sunny, Maanas, Ravi, and Siri are the 5 contestants who were nominated for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 eliminations, last week. However, with Jaswanth Padala's elimination, all five of them are said to be saved from this week's evictions. As per the reports Kajal and Maanas were in the danger zone this week, as they had received the least number of votes from the viewers.