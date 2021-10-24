Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Priya Gets Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the popular reality show has been ruling Telugu television ever since its grand launch. As usual, the Nagarjuna Akkineni show is all set to have its 7th elimination tonight. If the reports are to be believed, actress Priya has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house, this week.

According to the latest reports, Priya got evicted from BB Telugu 5 this week, after she received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. With the actress's elimination, only 12 contestants will be left in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for the fight for the trophy of this season.

To the unversed, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 began with 19 contestants entering the house on Day 1. Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari Shari, Nataraj Master, Hamida, and Shweta Verma are the contestants who got eliminated in the first six weeks of the Nagarjuna Akkineni show. Even though it was rumoured that Anee Master might get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 this week, it was later revealed that Priya will bid goodbye to the show.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shanmukh Jaswanth's Crying Promo Goes Viral, Fans Request Him To Change Game Plan!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Priya Might Get A Red Card From Nagarjuna Akkineni Due To THIS Reason!

Recently, Priya was criticised by the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers on social media, for her outburst on VJ Sunny. Shockingly, she had even threatened Sunny that she would break his mouth, during a task. A group of viewers felt that the actress was unnecessarily provoking her fellow contestants, and demanded that host Nagarjuna Akkineni should school her for the rudeness and negativity she bought into the show. However, the host let go of the matter, which didn't go well with the audience. Reportedly, it is Priya's behaviour on the show that eventually resulted in her eviction.