Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Sarayu To Get Eliminated This Week?

As fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 eagerly await the first weekend episodes (Saturday and Sunday), what has left the netizens in utter shock is an ongoing speculation about the show's first elimination.

If reports are to be believed, Sarayu's BB journey might come to an end in the first week. Several polls and analysts on social media have also opined the same stating that the actress' performance wasn't impressive and it didn't have much impact as compared to the other nominated contestants. Though the actress was expected to enthrall the audience with her stints, she was mostly seen struggling to take a stand. Also, in comparison with other nominated contestants, she got a lesser screen space which might be the reason behind her lesser vote counts.

Let us tell you that a total of 6 contestants including Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Jaswanth (Jessie), Maanas and Sarayu have been nominated this week. Reportedly, Jessie and Sarayu are in the bottom two of the list. Though there is no confirmation, rumours also suggest that there might be no elimination this week owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities inside the house.

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be discussing several arguments and reconciliations that happened in the house in the previous week, especially in the Friday episode. The first promo of the weekend episode has already turned many heads and now netizens are waiting to see who leaves the house in the first week.

On a related note, Siri has been chosen the first captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.