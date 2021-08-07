Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Esha Chawla To Be A Part Of The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

Just recently, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 sprung a surprise by unveiling the show's brand new logo through their Twitter handle. Hinting at the show's commencement, the latest tweet of Star Maa read, "Check out the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo. We are coming soon!!"

Though there is no official confirmation about the show's premiere date, rumours are rife that BB Telugu 5 will begin on September 5. Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning with the new season of the most popular Telugu reality show.

Well, a lot is being speculated about the season's contestants. With names of several popular faces being rumoured on social media, the latest we hear is about actress Esha Chawla's inclusion in the show. As per a list going viral on social media, the star is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Reportedly, Esha was even approached for the show's fourth season, however, due to various film commitments, she had to decline the big offer. Notably, the star has not rubbished the ongoing rumour so far and therefore one can expect her entry into the show.

Chawla made her acting debut with the 2011 film Prema Kavali. Later, she went on to be a part of films including Poola Rangadu (2012), Srimannarayana (2012), Mr Pellikoduku (2013) and Jump Jilani (2014). She previously appeared in Kannada film Viraat (2016) that starred Darshan in the lead role.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, rumours are rife that the contestants for the new season have been finalised and they are soon going to be under a 14-day quarantine. The contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test before entering the madhouse.