Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale TRP Rating Out, Fails To Beat The Show’s Fourth Edition!

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 took place recently in Hyderabad. Journalist-turned-actor VJ Sunny bagged the title of the show, while YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth emerged as the first runner up. Singer Sreerama Chandra, actors Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth were announced as the second, third and fourth runners up of the popular reality show. Well, 10 days after the finale, the TRP ratings of the starry event is out and seems like the fifth season has failed to break the record of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has recorded a TRP (Television Rating Point) rating of 16.04. Though the rating is up to the mark, it has evidently failed to surpass season 4's TRP. For the unversed, the fourth edition's finale episode hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni had secured 19.51 TVR (Television Rating).

Here Are The TRP Rating Of All The 5 Seasons Of Bigg Boss Telugu (Finale)

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1: 14.13

Bigg Boss Telugu 2: 15.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: 18.29

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 19.51

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: 16.04

Going by the ratings, the fifth season has also failed to surpass the ratings of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Notably, seasons 1 and 2 were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively, while all the other seasons have been compered by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in specific, the show first premiered on September 5. Though many well-known faces appeared on the show and were expected to enthral the audiences with their stints inside the house, most of them were seen either getting eliminated or playing safe games, which reduced their camera space. The final week episodes of the season were also dull to an extent, which might have eventually impacted the TRP ratings of the finale.