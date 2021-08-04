Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Here’s The List Of Highly Paid Contestants

Post the humongous success of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, mini-screen audiences are now eagerly awaiting the show's new season. As expected, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning with the fifth instalment of the popular reality show. Speculations on social media suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will most likely premiere from September 2021.

With shows like Tamannaah Bhatia's MasterChef Telugu and Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu gearing up for their respective launch, chances are high that the makers of BB Telugu might also hasten the process to grab more attention of the audiences before the two. Well, a lot is being speculated about the season's contestants and the latest we hear is the inclusion of some very popular celebrities. According to reports, YouTuber Shannmukh Jaswanth, anchor Ravi, Isha Chawla, Surekha Vani and anchor Varshini are being paid hefty amounts to participate in the show. Till now, Sreemukhi was the highest-paid contestant out of the four seasons.

Check Out The List Of BB Telugu 5's Highly Paid Celebrities

Shannmukh Jaswanth

Ravi

Isha Chawla

Surekha Vani

Varshini

Though there were reports about the show going on-air in July, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic. The contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test and a subsequent 14-day quarantine period before the grand premiere. Official details regarding the show can be expected in the days to come.