Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is Rahul Sipligunj A Part Of The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

Days after the logo launch, makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 unveiled a brand new promo of the show featuring one and only King Nagarjuna Akkineni. Though the promo didn't reveal much in terms of the show's premiere date or timings, it surely left fans excited and thrilled. Many were taken aback after listening to the track included in the promo crooned by BB Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj, who enjoys s a huge fan following on social media. For those unversed, the popular singer had also hosted Bigg Boss Buzz (one of the segments of the show) in the fourth season.

Well, as the song garners huge love from the audience, fans are already expecting him to host BB Buzz yet again. On the other hand, there are also reports that either Syed Sohel Ryan or Ariyana Glory might replace Rahul in the forthcoming season. However, only the show's first weekend episode will reveal the truth behind the ongoing speculations.

On a related note, the promo song has been composed by Yashwant Nag. The latest promo revolving around the concept of boredom was unveiled on the eve of Independence Day.

Talking more about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the show will reportedly go on air from September 5 and the official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. If reports are anything to go by, social media star Shanmukh Jaswanth, anchor Ravi, actresses Isha Chawla, Surekha Vani and Varshini Sounderajan might participate in the new season. The contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test and a subsequent 14-day quarantine period before entering the show.

On a related note, several other reality shows are also going to hit mini-screens very soon including Tamannaah Bhatia's MasterChef Telugu and Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu (Curtain Raiser on August 22).