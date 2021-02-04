Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is Sohel Ryan A Part Of The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

Sohel Ryan, the third runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was undoubtedly one of the toughest and entertaining contestants of the season. The actor who was highly slammed for his aggressiveness received huge applause for his smart move during the finale of the popular reality show.

For the unversed, the three finalists of the show including Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak and Sohel were offered Rs 25 lakh to back down from the finale race. Though the other two rejected the offer and decided to go with the verdict of the audience, Sohel was seen coming out of the madhouse with the cash box. Well now, looks like the makers of the show are also highly impressed with Sohel and are planning to rope him in as the host of Bigg Boss 5 Buzz.

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the youngster will be interacting with the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. For the unversed, Rahul Sipligunj, the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was hosting the show in the previous season.

On the other hand, though fans were expecting Abijeet Duddala, winner of season 4 to host Bigg Boss 5 Buzz, looks like the actor is also occupied with some big projects and therefore, has declined the offer.

Talking more about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the new season will reportedly go on-air from June 2021. As per reports, King of Tollywood Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting the reality show for the third time. Though there is no confirmation regarding the contestants, rumours are rife that popular YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth will be a part of the upcoming season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Akkineni To Return With New Season From THIS Date?

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Is Monal Gajjar A Part Of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer?