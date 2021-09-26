Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Lahari Shari To Enter Secret Room After Exit From The House?

The third weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become a hot topic on social media. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Lahari Shari has become the most recent contestant to get evicted from the house.

Upon learning about her elimination, several fans and followers of the diva have been expressing their support and love through social media. The hashtags #Lahari and #LahariShari have been trending big time on Twitter. Being one of the strongest contenders, her eviction has indeed shocked many.

As the news about her shocking elimination goes viral on social media, many opine that she might enter the secret room very soon. As per netizens, Lahari might have been chosen to enter the room. Though there is no official clarification about her entry into the secret room, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 analysts have been sharing that she will be evicted as per the usual procedure of the show.

Well, netizens have been criticizing host Nagarjuna Akkineni for saving contestants who they think are weaker than Lahari. A few have also been questioning the shocking eviction of previously eliminated contestants like Uma Devi and 7 Arts Sarayu.

Now, the mini-screen audiences are waiting to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode to get a clear picture of Lahari's eviction rumour. Notably, Priyanka Singh and Sreerama Chandra were saved on Saturday. Maanas, Shailaja Priya and Lahari are still in the danger zone.

On a related note, in the Saturday episode of the show, Lahari was sent to the power room to show what Ravi and Priya were talking about her. The actress upon knowing the exact truth requested Ravi and other housemates in the house to not talk behind her back. Earlier, during the nomination, Priya had nominated Lahari accusing that the latter got disconnected from her as she was now busy with other men. Her remark didn't go down well with the contestants and even Nagarjuna Akkineni.

On the other hand, Lahri even confronted Ravi about the comments he made during his conversation with Priya. Though he denied saying that Lahari is trying to impress him as she wants to become an anchor leaving all the single men in the house, it was clarified during the Saturday episode when the visuals were finally shown to Lahari.