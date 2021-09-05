Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Live Updates From The Grand Premiere Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Show!

The grand premiere of the most awaited reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is finally here and fans cannot contain their excitement. Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host is bringing in the new season with full-on entertainment and high voltage dramas into the living rooms of the mini-screen audiences.

The show will feature popular celebrities including Anchor Ravi, YouTuber Shanmukh Jawanth, Dance Choreographer Anee Master and so on. The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to bring some exciting surprises for the audience. Nagarjuna will be introducing the new contestants, who will be making their entry with their scintallating performances.

Earlier during his media interaction, Nagarjuna had expressed his excitement to host the show for the third time. He was quoted as saying, "The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and this show, our endeavour is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artiste, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants, so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling and entertaining."

If you have missed watching the show, check out the major highlights of Bigg Boss Telugu 5's grand premiere here!

Just 1 hour to go! #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/UomT01LxKG — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment...Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi 👁️ #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/HasK9Xwn7F — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promises quintuple entertainment, drama, romance, action and fun.

The usual episodes of the show will be telecast on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9 pm displaying various activities and tasks delegated to the contestants by Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna will join the contestants during the weekend episodes- Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, wherein he will be seen hosting the show with his candid chit-chats and taking serious takes on the issues happening inside the house. Notably, he will also be announcing elimination each week.

Apart from Star Maa, the audience can also feast their eyes on the show with the Disney+ Hotstar app.