Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Remuneration For The New Season Will Blow Your Mind!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is in full swing and the 19 contestants inside the house are leaving no stones unturned to amp up their games. The pilot episode of the show premiered on Sunday, September 5. On the flip side, the first nomination was announced on Day 1, and as many as 6 contestants were nominated.

The first week's nominated contestants are anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Jaswanth (Jessie), Sarayu and Maanas. The indifference between the contestants following the nomination garnered huge attention and even became a hot topic of discussion on social media. Fans and followers of the show are now eagerly waiting for Nagarjuna Akkineni's weekend episode to see who bids goodbye to the show.

Well, amid all hustle and bustle, what has grabbed eyeballs is an ongoing buzz about Nagarjuna's remuneration for the brand new season. Reportedly, the superstar has charged a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore for the entire show. Though there is no official word regarding the speculations, reports suggest that the actor has hiked his remuneration this time by about 15 percent.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Might Get Eliminated Within Weeks Due To THIS Reason!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Shanmukh, Ravi, Anee And Others Are Charging!

For season 4, Nagarjuna was reportedly paid Rs 12-14 lakh per episode, while for the third season, he was being paid Rs 10-12 lakh per episode. Jr NTR, the first host of the show was charging a mammoth amount worth Rs 35 lakh per episode while Nani, the host for the second season had charged Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

Here is the list of hosts and their remuneration

Season 1- Jr NTR- Rs 35 lakh per episode

Season 2- Nani- Rs 10-12 lakh per episode

Season 3- Nagarjuna- Rs 10-12 lakh per episode

Season 4- Nagarjuna- Rs 12-14 lakh per episode

Let us also add that Jr NTR recently made a comeback to TV with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and according to reports, the actor has received a whopping Rs 10 crore for hosting the show.

Well, Nagarjuna completely deserves the current (speculated) remuneration especially at a time when he is the undisputed king of TRP (Television Rating Point). Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by the superstar is still in the top position of the TRP chart with a rating of 18.5.