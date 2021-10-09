Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Not Hamida But Jessie Likely To Get Eliminated This Week!

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu left fans shocked after Kajal was chosen the worst performer of the week. She received maximum votes from the housemates, who evidently expressed their disappointment over her strategies. She was voted by Sweta, Hamida, Sreerama Chandra, Anee, Lobo, Ravi and Vishwa.

Well, the show's fifth week has indeed been a happening one, and it is all thanks to the high-voltage coin task followed by the captaincy contender task. For those who have missed the episodes, Priya has become the latest captain of the BB house. Now, as the contestants and audiences equally await the weekend episode of the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, what has caught the attention of many is an ongoing buzz about the forthcoming elimination process.

If rumours are anything to go by, Hamida has received the least votes out of the 9 nominated contestants. However, the model-turned-actress will not get evicted from the show this week, reportedly due to her ongoing love track with Sreerama Chandra and the glamour quotient she has been adding to the show.

According to reports, Jaswanth Padala aka Jessie has a high chance of getting evicted in the fifth week. Though his stints inside the house have been slow yet impressive, he was time and again seen getting influenced by Shanmukh and Siri, especially when he was the captain of the house. This week, Jessie had raised his voice against the captain which had surprised fans and even the other contestants. Also, he was seen losing his cool while voting Sreerama as the worst performer.

With speculations about Jessie's exit going viral on social media, only the Sunday episode of the show will reveal the truth behind the buzz.

In the fifth week, 9 contestants have been nominated including Hamida, Shanmukh, Vishwa, Ravi, Lobo, Sunny, Maanas, Priya and Jessie.