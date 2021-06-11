Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Payal Rajput To Be A Part Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Show? Actress Responds

Lately, there have been several speculations about the Nagarjuna Akkineni show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The popular reality show will be returning with a new season reportedly in July 2021. As per the latest report, auditions for the show is currently underway and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to rope in some popular faces from the film and television industry this time.

Interestingly, it was recently rumoured that actress Payal Rajput will be taking part in the show. It was said that the makers were keen to include her in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 considering her popularity. However, the actress has now refuted the speculations requesting everyone not to drag her into rumours. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I'm not going to be a part of Big boss 5 telugu. It's a fake news.. it's a humble request plz don't drag such rumours! #bigbosstelugu5."

Notably, the RX 100 actress had appeared in Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Dussehra special episode, wherein she danced to the tunes of some popular hit numbers. Well now, with Payal's response going viral on social media, many have expressed their support to the actress while a few who were expecting her on the show are also disappointed with her latest decision.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, if reports are to be believed, Jabardasth Varsha might enter the show. Reportedly, the star recently shared with her fans that she was approached by the makers. Interestingly, Varsha even asked her fans their opinion about her participating in the show. Well, with reports and speculations doing the rounds on social media about the show and the possible contestants, we will have to wait and watch to see who makes it to Bigg Boss Telugu 5.