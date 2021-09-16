Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Gets A Sweet Surprise From GF Deepthi Sunaina, Video Goes Viral!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5's most popular contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is ringing in his 27th birthday today (September 16). To surprise the young actor's zillions of fans on the special day, the makers dropped a sweet video from the madhouse. In the video, the housemates can be seen teasing Shanmukh about his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina.

Towards the end, the footage shows the former Bigg Boss contestant wishing him through a video message. Shanmukh indeed turns red as she expresses her love for him. The 18 contestants can also be seen clamouring as they witness crackers and sky shots in the night sky.

Well, with the video going viral on social media, what has turned many heads is another footage featuring Deepthi and her friends from outside the BB house. Yes, you read that right. In the video apparently taken from Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, the beautiful actress and her friends can be seen wishing Shanmukh, standing outside the Bigg Boss house sets. Interestingly, when they waited for his reply, all the 18 contestants answered them with a big 'Thank you' which was also seen in the promo of the show.

Watch the video here!

Shanmukh had expressed his love for Deepthi during a recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, wherein he referred to her as his girlfriend. Interestingly, Deepthi has also shared a few love-filled pictures with Shanmukh on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday shannu. I LOVE YOU My Forever." Let us tell you that Deepthi was part of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 (2018) hosted by Nani and stayed inside the house for as many as 70 days.

Coming to the nominations of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, 7 contestants including Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka and Anee have been nominated for the second week.