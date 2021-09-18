Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sreerama Chandra To Get A Red Card This Week?

Of late, Indian Idol 5 winner and current Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra has been making quite a buzz on social media. Recently, the popular singer caught the attention of the mini-screen audiences for his aggressive and impolite behaviour during the captaincy task.

He was seen engaging in brawls and arguments especially with contestants like VJ Sunny, Maanas and Ravi. Though netizens took it lightly stating that it is only a task and fights are common in the madhouse, many were highly agitated seeing Sreerama's rude attitude and statements especially the one about winning the show. During his interaction with anchor Ravi, the young singer shared that he doesn't care about winning the show or the prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Uma Devi Might Not Get Eliminated This Week, Here's Why!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Gets A Sweet Surprise From GF Deepthi Sunaina, Video Goes Viral!

He even went on to say that he would throw the money as he is not here for it and his purpose is only to win the hearts of the Telugu audience through Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Well, the high voltage statement didn't go down well with the netizens, who stated that he should first respect the platform he is in, which has given a lifetime opportunity, that one gets very rarely. Well, if reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be questioning his statement and might even warn him for the same. Though there are reports about his shocking elimination, only the weekend episodes will unwind the truth.

Currently, 7 contestants are in the nominations including Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Anee and Priya. Meanwhile, the house is going through a luxury budget task that requires the contestants to catch balls as the alarm rings and their respective names display on the Television screen.

On a related note, Vishwak is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.