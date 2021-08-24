Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Start Date Is Out, Know Details

Eight months after Bigg Boss Telugu 4's finale, the makers of the show are all set to kick start a new season! Yes, you read that right! Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning with the highly anticipated fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The new season of the controversial reality show will premiere on September 5, Sunday at 6 pm. The mini-screen audience can watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa. The event can also be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

The regular episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Well, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to enthrall the audiences. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will reportedly have 18 contestants from various walks of life who will be locked inside the madhouse for as many as 100 days.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants: Here's The Complete List!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Here's The List Of Highly Paid Contestants

The contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test and a subsequent 14-day quarantine period before the grand premiere. According to reports, a medical team will be monitoring the health of each contestant right through the duration of the show.

On a related note, the show will also have a neck and neck contest with other Telugu reality shows like Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and Tamannaah Bhatia's MasterChef Telugu. Notably, Tarak's EMK premiered on August 22, and the audiences have already welcomed the infotainment show with open arms. On the other hand, MasterChef's premiere date is yet to be made official.

Though Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was expected to go on air in July, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic. Nagarjuna is hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu for the third consecutive time. The show's first promo featuring the handsome superstar was dropped on August 14.