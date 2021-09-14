Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Swetaa Varma To Be Out Of The Show?

It looks like Swetaa Varma has landed herself in trouble for physically hurting Hamida in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. In the Monday episode of the show, the actress was seen hurting the co-contestant while nominating her. Apparently, Swetaa lost her cool in the nomination process as she blamed Lobo and Hamida for being fake and playing a safe game in the show.

Following her outrage and long speech on humanity and respect, she slapped Hamida with colour. She was also seen hurting Lobo during the process, which didn't go down well with the netizens. Fans and followers of the show are evidently irked with her latest behaviour and are now requesting makers to eject her from the show during the weekend episode citing physical violence.

Even the contestants inside the house including Priya were not happy with her conduct and even questioned her hypocrisy soon after the heinous act. Well, if reports are to be believed, Swetaa might get expelled from the show. On the other hand, Lobo and Hamida might get to decide if she should continue in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 or not. Rumous are also rife that Swetaa may get directly nominated for every other nomination process until the finale. Though an official confirmation regarding the speculations will only be revealed once Nagarjuna Akkineni joins the contestants in the weekend episode, many are hoping that the host takes a strict action against the actress.

Meanwhile, the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have been bifurcated into two groups for the captainship task. The two promos dropped today by the makers have already become the talk of the town. Presently, Siri is the captain of the house.

Talking about the second week's nominations, contestants including Uma Devi, Priyanka, Priya, Lobo, Anee, Kajal and Nataraj have been nominated this time.