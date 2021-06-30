Bigg Boss Telugu 5 To Commence From August? Rana Daggubati Might Host The Show

After much speculations about its commencement, recent reports suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will begin from August this year. Reportedly, the show was supposed to go on-air in July, however, the makers decided to wait for normalcy to return amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there are also rumours about host Nagarjuna Akkineni's replacement, the latest we hear is the makers approaching Rana Daggubati to host the show. According to multiple media reports, the actor is quite thrilled with the offer, however, he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Let us add that Nagarjuna's oratory skills, candid conversations, and affectionate nature towards the contestants garnered huge love from the mini-screen audiences, and his replacement might actually disappoint many. Notably, the superstar has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu's third and fourth seasons. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is not new to hosting. He is currently compereing celebrity talk show No 1 Yaari. For the unversed, he is hosting the popular show for straight 3rd season.

On the acting front, the 36-year-old actor will next be seen in Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi and Priyamani. Interestingly, he is also a part of Pawan Kalyan's next, which is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. Rana-Pawan-starrer is directed by Saagar K Chandra.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the audition for the new season has already begun. The latest grapevine suggests that the contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test and a subsequent 14-day quarantine period before they enter the madhouse. Official information regarding the show can be expected in the days to come.