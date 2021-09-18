Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Uma Devi Might Not Get Eliminated This Week, Here’s Why!

The second-weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are just around the corner. The episodes are sure going to be thrilling ones, and it is all thanks to the contestants and the high voltage dramas that unfolded during the previous captaincy task. The popular reality show's host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be discussing and even sharing his take on various issues pertaining to the house including the physical attacks, brawls and shocking statements passed during the task.

He will also be announcing the second eliminated contestant of the season in the Sunday episode of the show. Currently, 7 contestants are nominated in the second week including Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Anee and Priya. Well, with a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the forthcoming elimination, the latest we hear is that the most controversial contestant of the season, Uma Devi has been saved this week.

Reportedly, her participation in the captaincy task had highly impressed the mini-screen audiences. Not just that, the skit which she performed recently in an entertainment task garnered huge applause from netizens, who think that she deserves to stay in the house, unlike other few contestants who are yet to come out of their shells.

Let us tell you that Uma Devi was highly slammed for her upright nature which seemed harsh at times. Having said that, it wouldn't be wrong to say that she was responsible for making waves inside the house that indirectly helped many contestants to come forth and take a stand for themselves. Interestingly, Uma's stints have also helped the show garner massive TRPs (Television Rating Point) and therefore makers wouldn't want to evict her early from the show.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house is currently going through a luxury budget task that requires the contestants to catch different sizes of balls coming out of a pipe as the alarm rings and their respective names display on the Television screen.