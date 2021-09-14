Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Uma Devi, Lobo, Priyanka & Others

BiggBoss Telugu 5's second-week nomination began on a high note. The 18 contestants inside the house were split into groups of 2 with 9 members each. Following the bifurcation, each contestant was required to nominate any two members from the opposite team by applying red dye on their faces.

During the process, some contestants were even seen losing their cool which indeed surprised the audiences. However, what caught the major attention of mini-screen audiences is Swetaa Varma's rage over contestants including Hamida, Lobo and Uma Devi. In the process, she even went on to attack Hamida as she applied the paint haphazardly on the latter's face, which irked a few housemates too.

During the task, Priya was also alleging that both Hamida and Lobo were fake and playing safe games. Brawls between Uma-Anee, Vishwa-Uma, Lobo-Maanas, Nataraj-Priya were also a few notable ones. Well, at the end of the task, 7 contestants were nominated including Uma, Nataraj, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka Singh, Anee and Priya. Notably, the current captain of the house Siri Hanmanth was excused from the process.

Meanwhile, check out the nomination list and voting process here!

Nominations This Week

Uma Devi

Nataraj

Kajal

Lobo

Priyanka

Anee

Priya

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Voting Missed Call Numbers

Anee: 8886658 205

Lobo: 8886658 206

Priya: 8886658 207

Priyanka: 8886658 209

Nataraj: 8886658 212

Uma: 8886658 215

Kajal: 8886658 217

On a related note, previously Sarayu was eliminated from the show.