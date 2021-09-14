    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Uma Devi, Lobo, Priyanka & Others

      By
      |

      BiggBoss Telugu 5's second-week nomination began on a high note. The 18 contestants inside the house were split into groups of 2 with 9 members each. Following the bifurcation, each contestant was required to nominate any two members from the opposite team by applying red dye on their faces.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5

      During the process, some contestants were even seen losing their cool which indeed surprised the audiences. However, what caught the major attention of mini-screen audiences is Swetaa Varma's rage over contestants including Hamida, Lobo and Uma Devi. In the process, she even went on to attack Hamida as she applied the paint haphazardly on the latter's face, which irked a few housemates too.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Sarayu To Get Eliminated This Week?Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Sarayu To Get Eliminated This Week?

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Hamida Might Get Eliminated This Week, Sarayu In Danger?Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Hamida Might Get Eliminated This Week, Sarayu In Danger?

      During the task, Priya was also alleging that both Hamida and Lobo were fake and playing safe games. Brawls between Uma-Anee, Vishwa-Uma, Lobo-Maanas, Nataraj-Priya were also a few notable ones. Well, at the end of the task, 7 contestants were nominated including Uma, Nataraj, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka Singh, Anee and Priya. Notably, the current captain of the house Siri Hanmanth was excused from the process.

      Meanwhile, check out the nomination list and voting process here!

      Nominations This Week

      Uma Devi
      Nataraj
      Kajal
      Lobo
      Priyanka
      Anee
      Priya

      Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

      • Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.
      • Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.
      • Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Voting Missed Call Numbers

      Anee: 8886658 205
      Lobo: 8886658 206
      Priya: 8886658 207
      Priyanka: 8886658 209
      Nataraj: 8886658 212
      Uma: 8886658 215
      Kajal: 8886658 217

      On a related note, previously Sarayu was eliminated from the show.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X