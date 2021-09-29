Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Choreographers Anee And Nataraj In Danger Zone!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5's fourth week captaincy contender task has begun. The 16 contestants inside the house have been bifurcated into groups of two. As per the task, the contestants are required to reduce their weights by performing a series of tasks given by Bigg Boss. Before starting the task, the food items inside the house were taken away by a group of intruders.

In the Tuesday episode, Nataraj got access to the power room. He and Lobo chose Sreerama Chandra and Hamida as opponents for the first challenge that required them to collect items from the house displayed on the Television screens, without using their hands. Though the two teams performed really well, Sreerama and Hamida won the task for their swiftness. Notably, when a pair wins, their collective weight reduces, conversely the losing team gains weight.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Process: How To Vote For Sunny, Siri, Kajal And Others?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu This Week Nominations: Shocking! Lobo, Kajal And 6 Others Nominated

Well, as per the latest promo, Jessie will be expelled from the task for not performing his duty as a captain, despite announcements.

As the task continues, fans and followers of the show are also discussing the next elimination through social media. Notably, Nataraj, Ravi, Lobo, Shailaja Priya, Kajal, Siri, Sunny and Anee have been nominated in the fourth week. If reports are to be believed, choreographers Anee and Nataraj have got the least votes as of now. Though the actual reason behind the same is not known, netizens suggest that the reasons stated by Anee and Nataraj during nominations were not convincing.

During the process, Nataraj was seen taking all the nominations against him personally. He even engaged in a war of words with contestants like Vishwa and Maanas. On the other hand, Anee didn't have a strong reason to nominate. She nominated Siri and Sreerama saying that they are better than her and she wanted to get rid of them with their elimination from the show. Though an official confirmation is yet to be revealed, reports suggest that the duo might get evicted from the show in the fourth week.

On a related note, VJ Sunny has reportedly topped the list with maximum votes.