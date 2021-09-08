Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Hamida Might Get Eliminated This Week, Sarayu In Danger?

A week after the grand premiere, the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are going to witness the show's first elimination during the weekend episode (Saturday-Sunday). Let us tell you that a total of 6 contestants including anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Jaswanth (Jessie), Maanas and Sarayu have been nominated this time. The rest of the 13 contestants- Swetaa, Uma Devi, Vishwa, Nataraj, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priyanka, Priya, Lobo, Anee, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari, Sunny and Siri are safe this week.

Considering that many in the nomination list are popular contestants, fans and followers are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite one from getting eliminated in the first week. Amid the hustle and bustle, what has come as a shocker is a data that reveals the contestants' current position in the voting list.

According to The News Crunch's latest report, Ravi is reigning the list with the highest votes. Surprisingly, following him is Jawanth, who has received the second-highest votes. Interestingly, Maanas and Kajal are in the third and fourth spot respectively. Currently, Hamida and Sarayu are on the bottom list and if reports are to be believed, the former will be the first contestant to bid goodbye to the show. However, the vote counts between the two contestants are minimal and therefore one cannot confirm anything before the official announcement which will be made by the host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Despite getting camera space in the last few days, Sarayu and Hamida were seen struggling to take a stand and express themselves.

Well, with the voting results of the contestants going viral on social media, one will have to wait until the weekend episode to see who leaves the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.