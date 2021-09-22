Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Lahari Shari Gets The Least Number Of Votes!

After a high voltage second week and subsequent nominations, the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is now going through a fun-filled captaincy task- Hyderabad Ammayi, America Abbayi with Lahari Shari and Sreerama Chandra playing the lead roles. As per the latest promo of the show, Ravi has been given a secret task and if he succeeds in it, he will be given immunity to be one of the captaincy contenders this week. Needless to say, as the task progresses contestants are leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle.

Talking about the third week's nominations, 5 top contestants of the popular reality show including Sreerama, Maanas, Priya, Lahari and Priyanka Singh have been nominated this time. According to the latest reports, Maanas is leading in the race followed by Priyanka and Priya. On the other hand, what has come as a surprise is the least vote counts of two of the most promising contestants- Sreerama and Lahari.

Reportedly, Lahari is on the bottom spot of the voting list. With the voting counts going viral on social media, looks like fans were not impressed with Sreeram's attitude, which was even discussed on the weekend episode of the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. On the other hand, Priya's accusations against Lahari during the nomination process might have impacted her vote count big time. For the uninitiated, the Venky Mama actress had stated that Lahari was busy with all the men in the house and claimed that she saw her hugging Ravi in the restroom at midnight. The two contestants were even seen condemning Priya's claim and later requesting her to apologize citing that her statement might not go down well with their respective family members. Owing to incessant requests from their part, Priya finally apologized to their family for her remark.

On a related note, Vishwa is the new captain of the house and Uma Devi was the second contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 after Sarayu.