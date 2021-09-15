Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Uma Devi And Nataraj In Danger Zone?

The house of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going through a high voltage captaincy task. The 18 contestants, who were divided into two groups during the second-week nominations are now required to grab their baton from the opponent team and secure them. Well, during the task, most of the contestants were seen getting into brawls and arguments.

A few even engaged in physical attacks. On day 1, the house witnessed spats between contestants including Siri-Sunny, Sreerama Chandra-RJ Kajal, Ravi-Vishwa and Siri-Swetaa Varma. As per the latest promo of the show, the task is sure going to be a mooted one.

During the task, Lobo, the contestant who host Nagarjuna Akkineni tagged as the entertainer in the first week, suddenly collapsed. He was even taken to the medical room following Bigg Boss' order. Amid the very serious situation, his opponents (Yellow team) were shockingly seen continuing the game, however, his team paused the task and even fought over the rivals' inhuman attitude.

Coming to the nomination this week, 7 contestants including Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka and Anee have been nominated for the second week. Given that the seven housemates are also a few of the popular contestants of the season, mini-screen audiences are now eagerly waiting to see who bids goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the upcoming weekend. If reports are anything to go by, Uma and Nataraj are currently in the bottom two positions of the list. Reportedly, audiences were not happy with the duo's stints inside the house. Their lack of adaptability in the show was also highly discussed both inside and outside the house.

Well, Priyanka Singh is currently ruling the voting list with the highest votes. Lobo, Priya, RJ Kajal and Anee are also in the safe zone.

On a related note, 7 Arts Sarayu became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.