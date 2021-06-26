Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Kathi Mahesh Meets With Road Accident

Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh reportedly met with a road accident on Chandrasekharapuram highway in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the actor sustained minor injuries after his car collided with a truck. Reportedly, he was rushed to Nellore Medical Hospital, where he is currently being treated. More details about his treatment and health condition are yet to be revealed by the hospital administrators.

Also a popular journalist and film critic, Mahesh became a household name after he participated in Bigg Boss Telugu's first season, hosted by Telugu actor Jr NTR. For the unversed, Mahesh was eliminated from the house on Day 27 of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Mahesh has also been a part of several hit films, including Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017), Kobbari Matta (2019), Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu (2019), and the recently released actioner of Ravi Teja, Krack (2021).

Amid the lockdown, Mahesh was seen entertaining fans with his music video series named Morning Raaga. It is to be noted that Mahesh garnered huge attention for his controversial statements in various primetime debates and social media posts.

Recently, it was reported that Mahesh had contracted COVID-19. However, he later took to his social media handle to quash the rumours, stating that he had tested negative for the virus a few days earlier.

