Bimbisara First Glimpse Out: Kalyan Ram To Play A Barbarian King In This Time Travel Film!

On the occasion of his late grandfather and legendary actor NTR's 98th birth anniversary, Kalyan Ram took to his social media handle to unveil the first glimpse of his upcoming film. Along with it, the film's title was also unveiled today (May 28) by the handsome actor. The film has now been titled Bimbisara.

Presenting his mighty avatar from the film, Kalyan tweeted, "In a mythical land lost to history, there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisara." In the 34-second video shared, the actor can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a king seated over a heap of dead bodies of his enemy troop on a battlefield. Evincing fearlessness and bravery through his body language and facial expression, the actor can be seen holding his bloody sword upside down.

In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale.



Presenting #Bimbisara https://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021

The time travel film directed by Mallidi Vashist is backed by Hari Krishna K under NTR Arts Banner. Featuring Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tresa in key roles, Bimbisara has music composed by Chirantan Bhatt, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Chota K Naidu and Tammiraju.

On a related note, Kalyan Ram also remembered his grandfather on the occasion by sharing a throwback picture of NTR with his wife Basava Tarakam.