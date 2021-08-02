Birthday Glimpse To Introduce Mrunal Thakur As 'Lieutenant' RAM’s Sita In Dulquer Salmaan’s Film

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who earned a name for herself with her performance in films like Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, John Abraham's Batla House and most recently Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan is making her entry in Telugu opposite versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan in his second straight film being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

While Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Lieutenant RAM, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his lady love Sita. Character introduction glimpse has been revealed on Sunday (August 1, 2021), on the occasion of Mrunal Thakur's birthday.

The glimpse shows Dulquer Salmaan clicking a beautiful picture of Mrunal Thakur. Both look eye-to-eye and appear fresh on-screen. The romantic chemistry between the two is sure to win hearts.

Watch the glimpse here:

Mrunal Thakur who proved her mettle in Bollywood is expected to make it big in Tollywood as well. Let's wish her a happy birthday. While Dulquer's first look and glimpse garnered lots of craze on the film, the glimpse of Mrunal Thakur as Sita takes the expectations to next level.

The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it. Known for making heart-touching romantic entertainers, Hanu has picked yet another intriguing subject for Production No 7 of Swapna Cinema.

The big-budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The makers have wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Technical Crew:

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Producers: Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt

Banner: Swapna Cinema

Presents: Vyjayanthi Movies

DOP: PS Vinod

Music Director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Production Design: Sunil Babu

Art Director: Vaishnavi Reddy

Costume Designer: Sheetal Sharma

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar