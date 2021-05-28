Cab Stories Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Actress and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Divi Vadthya's highly anticipated film Cab Stories has released today (May 28) on Spark OTT. Touted to be a thriller, the film has become the latest victim of piracy. Cab Stories has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites. With the film garnering positive response from the audience, the sudden leak might affect its viewership on the OTT platform.

On its release on Spark OTT, the film has been receiving rave reviews with many appreciating Divi's acting chops and Cab Stories' intriguing plot. Also starring Giridhar, Praveen, Dhanraj, Srihan and Siri in key roles, the film revolves around the lives of a few passengers who make cordial relations with a car driver.

The Divi-starrer's teaser was unveiled on May 20 by actors including Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Reddy. Directed by KVN Rajesh and backed by S Krishna, the film's trailer was released on May 25. Cab Stories' technical team includes cinematographer Sujatha Siddharth, music composer Sai Kartheek and editor Tammiraju.