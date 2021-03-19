Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Twitter Review: Kartikeya Gummakonda-Lavanya Tripathi Starrer Gets A Warm Welcome

One of the highly anticipated films of the year Chaavu Kaburu Challaga has graced the theatres today (March 19). Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles, the film has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audience alike.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga entails the story of a graveyard worker Basthi Balaraju (Kartikeya), who falls head over heels in love with a nurse (played by Lavanya) at her husband's funeral. Balaraju's attempt to approach her with a proposal is the crux of the film, which also holds a strong message about widow remarriage.

As expected, the romantic-comedy-drama written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik attracted the attention of the audience with its crisp storyline, impeccable performances of the actors, whistle-worthy dialogues and songs. The songs of the film including 'My Name Iju Raju', 'Fix Ayipo', 'Ayyayyayyo', 'Kadhile Kaalannadiga', Yendaro Mosina' have already ended up as chartbusters. On the other hand, 'Paina Pataaram' song that saw host-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj shaking a leg with the lead actor Kartikeya, became the talk of the town, especially for the duo's effortless dance moves and sizzling chemistry.

Music composer Jakes Bejoy of Taxiwala fame and singers including Revanth, Adithya, Rahul Sipligunj, Aditya Tadepalli, Gowtham Bharadwaj, Shashaa Tirupati, Mangli, Ram, Saketh Komanduri and Deepika deserve huge applause for their impressive work in the film, which is now ruling millions of hearts. Backed by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures, the film also features Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu in key roles.

Cinematographer Karm Chawla has handled the camera for the film, while the editing has been carried out by G Satya.

Well, are you planning to watch Chaavu Kaburu Challaga this weekend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about the film.

Cringe max first half, eedu chese harassment ki chavu puttuka ani philosophy #ChaavuKaburuChallaga pic.twitter.com/Du3EWn8pFN — #Ramuism (@mahesh2weets_) March 19, 2021

Fresh movie.. pakka hit avtadi no doubt#ChaavuKaburuChallaga — ChulBul Chitti (@Oneando04825454) March 19, 2021

Konchm variety ga undi...aadachuu#ChaavuKaburuChallaga — ChulBul Chitti (@Oneando04825454) March 19, 2021

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga chaavuki bathukki madhya okay 2 hrs 15 mins sava gottadu sava gottadu



Except #kartikeya #muralisharma acting nothing is good



We can watch one time in OTT AHA



2/5 — radha krishna (@radhacute) March 19, 2021

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga...! Challaga kaadu.. full chiraku ga undi...! Unna 2-3 funny things trailer lo, promos lo chupinchesaru..! Boring screenplay with unnecessary scenes and worst flow of songs..! Acting of #Karthikeya and #MuraliSharma are the only positives..! 1.5/5...! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) March 19, 2021

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga 1st half below average with decent interval!



Karthikeyas characterization and performance so far👍 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) March 19, 2021

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga An interesting concept told in a very routine way!



The film had potential but the screenplay becomes redundant and boring👎



Karthikeyas performance, a few comedy scenes and the climax portions👍



Can try to watch it once on OTT!



Rating: 2.25/5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) March 19, 2021

