      Check Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin Starrer Is Off To A Terrific Start

      Nithiin Reddy's highly anticipated film Check has finally made it to the theatres. The action-thriller also featuring Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh was released Yesterday (February 26) and opened to a terrific response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

      Check

      Check has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, which has definitely boosted the film's business. In fact, the Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial is minting money big time at the box office and has reportedly garnered Rs 3.5 crore with its theatrical run on Day 1.

      The film's collection looks pretty solid and with no major releases in other southern states and in the Telugu-speaking regions, Check has high chances of garnering more moolah in the days to come. Notably, the film was released in over 635+ theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      Check Theaters Count

      Nizam- 225+

      Ceeded- 125

      Andhra- 280

      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana- 635+

      Karnataka & Rest of India- 100+

      Other States- 140+

      Total WW: 875+

      In Check, Nithiin as Adithya plays an exceptional chess player, who is labelled a traitor. The action-thriller has story written by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. The extensive star cast of the film includes Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Sai Chand, Harsha Vardhan, Simran Choudary, Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Ratnam playing key roles.

      Bankrolled by V Anand Prasad under his banner Bhavya Creations, Check has music and bgm composed by Kalyani Malik.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2021
      X